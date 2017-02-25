O’Neill urges Super series to dump teams

Reuters and AFP, SYDNEY and BRISBANE, Australia

Former Australian Rugby Union chairman John O’Neill yesterday called for the teams based in Argentina and Japan to be dumped from the Super Rugby competition, along with a South Africa-based side, as the second day of the new season concluded.

As the SANZAAR organizers grapple with a way forward for the 18-team, five-nation championship, O’Neill said they should return to a 15-team format.

O’Neill said he fears the far-flung competition, beset with problems over its unwieldy conference structure and exhausting travel schedules, is losing its tribalism.

He has accused the organizers of trying to please everyone, including World Rugby.

“It will take some very bold decisionmaking,” O’Neill told the Daily Telegraph, imploring Australian administrators to stand strong against calls to axe one of their own five teams.

“Am I suggesting it’s an easy solution? No, it’s not, but you cannot continue with an 18-team competition, which isn’t even a genuine competition,” he said.

O’Neill was referring to the competition’s convoluted four-conference structure and fixture schedule that means the Golden Lions and the Southern Kings of South Africa will not play against any team from New Zealand during this regular season.

O’Neill said it was time for a serious rethink.

“What is the best competition structure that is ultimately and unambiguously in the best interests of Australian rugby?” he asked. “Personally, I would not have agreed with South Africa going to six teams. That’s a domestic issue that they should have been told to sort out.”

He said the current format across five countries and 17 times zones with matches being played from Thursday to Sunday was flawed.

“Latitudinal competitions — east-west competitions — do not work,” he said, suggesting Australia should even look at a better trans-Tasman option that included Pacific and Asian teams.

The new season began on Thursday with the Auckland Blues thrashing the Melbourne Rebels 56-18 in Australia, while James Lowe pounced on two wayward passes to give the Waikato Chiefs a 24-15 victory over a wasteful Otago Highlanders side.

In the late game in Brisbane yesterday, the Queensland Reds beat South Africa’s Coastal Sharks 28-26.