Huang to challenge ‘Unstoppable’ Lee

By Cobus du Plessis / Staff reporter

Undefeated Taiwanese mixed martial artist Jenny Huang is to challenge women’s atomweight world champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee for her title at the “ONE: Warrior Kingdom” event in Bangkok on March 11.

Huang, 26, with a professional mixed martial arts record of five wins and no losses, crosses paths with the 20-year-old champion in the main event at the 12,000-capacity Impact Arena.

In her most recent bout, judo black belt Huang electrified the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines, by executing the first-ever foot choke victory in ONE Championship history, overcoming a near-dominant performance from the Philippines’ April Osenio in their women’s atomweight (47.7kg to 52.2kg) bout on Dec. 2 last year.

“I am so excited for my first title defense,” Lee said at a news conference last month in Bangkok about her impending showdown with the Taiwanese fighter. “I’ve been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. I think that this is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up.”

“I’m really looking forward to headlining the card in Bangkok,” Lee added. “I absolutely love the people and their culture. I know that the crowd is gonna go crazy on fight night. Since my last fight, I’ve been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can’t wait to show everyone, come March 11th.”

Lee, who is based in Waipahu, Hawaii, is of mixed Singaporean and South Korean heritage and trains in Singapore. Her combination of solid striking and grappling skills has proven to be a potent formula for success as she remains unbeaten in her mixed martial arts career.

In her most recent bout, Lee captured the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world championship by defeating Brazilian jiujitsu and karate practitioner Mei Yamaguchi of Japan.

In the co-main event, a lightweight bout, offensive innovator Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai of Thailand is to take on newcomer Richard “Notorious” Corminal, a Filipino mixed martial artist based in Kuala Lumpur.

Opening the fight card will be Sagetdao Petpayathai, a Muay Thai fighter from Thailand, who is to make his mixed martial arts debut against Malaysian featherweight Kelvin Ong.

In the night’s other bouts, Rika “Tinydoll” Ishige, a 27-year-old female atomweight, is to make her professional mixed martial arts debut in front of her hometown crowd in Bangkok.

She is of mixed Japanese and Thai heritage, and began her martial arts training at age nine with aikido and taekwondo. Heavily influenced by her late father, who trained in judo, Ishige went on to hone her skills as a martial artist, eventually taking up mixed martial arts.

Ishige is to fight Malaysian debutant Audreylaura Boniface.

Former ONE strawweight world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, a martial artist with more than 25 years of competitive experience, is to duke it out with Philippine former world title contender Joshua Pacio of Baguio City.

Thai national wrestling champion Kritsada “Dream Man” Kongsrichai is to tackle Adrian Matheis of Jakarta in a three-round strawweight contest.

Wushu practitioner Rabin Catalan of Iloilo City, Philippines, is to take on Thai standout strawweight Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Chinese featherweight Ma Jiawen from Tianjin is to go head-to-head with an experienced foe in Yohan Mulia Legowo from Solo, Indonesia, who incorporates wrestling, judo, jiujitsu, boxing and kung fu in his offensive arsenal.