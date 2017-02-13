Late win buoys Bayern Munich ahead of Champions League clash with Gunners

AFP, BERLIN

Carlo Ancelotti said Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Ingolstadt 04, with last-minute goals by Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben, was the perfect confidence-booster for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Gunners are the guests at Munich’s Allianz Arena in what Robben has described as Bayern’s “week of truth” after the Bundesliga leaders have struggled for form with lackluster performances in the past few weeks.

Vidal broke the deadlock by ghosting in behind the Ingolstadt defense to put his side ahead on 90 minutes. Robben netted just 60 seconds later to seal victory in the Bavaria derby.

“It was an important win for us and gives us a lot of self-confidence for Wednesday,” Bayern coach Ancelotti said. “We had to give everything, we did give everything and we’re happy with the result. We have to show the same character and mentality against Arsenal. That will be the key.”

Their quest for a fifth straight Bundesliga title this season was helped on Saturday as their main rivals — RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund — lost to leave Bayern seven points clear.

They had more than 70 percent possession and deserved the win over second-from-bottom Ingolstadt after Robert Lewandowski hit the crossbar late on and had a first-half effort cleared off the line.

Bayern are not in form, as highlighted by the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw with Schalke 04 after labored 2-1 wins at SC Freiburg and Werder Bremen last month, but chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said there is reason for optimism.

“There is no need to be pessimistic. We have seen the team can step it up at the right moment,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern captain Philipp Lahm, who announced on Tuesday last week that he would retire at the end of the season, was happy with the win.

“It’s all on the right track. Our body language was better,” Lahm said.

Bayern are on a record 15-match winning streak and know they must take a good result from the first leg in Munich to the return in London on March 7.

“We have to win, ideally keep them to zero, so that we have a bit of a cushion for the second game in London. That would be nice,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern only showed their mettle in the dying stages, when it mattered most, but there was no disguising the lack of tempo, ideas and movement.

“Everyone saw that it was very, very difficult to raise our passing game,” Lahm said. “We knew it would be a tough game, decided by the one-on-ones. Lewy [Lewandowski] could have put us in the lead in the second half, but when you create a goal so late, you have to be happy.”