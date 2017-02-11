Kohli leads India to record-setting day against Bangladesh

AP, HYDERABAD, India

Virat Kohli struck his fourth double-century as India declared on 687-6 and demoralized Bangladesh further by taking a wicket on a record-filled second day of the one-off Test yesterday.

Bangladesh reached 41-1 in 14 overs, losing Soumya Sarkar to an edge on 15 two overs before stumps at Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Bangladesh trail by 646 runs, with Tamim Iqbal on 24 and Mominul Haque on 1.

Kohli, resuming from 111 overnight, scored 204 from 246 deliveries and hit 24 fours. He became the first batsman in cricket history to post double-centuries in four consecutive Test series.

He scored 200 against West Indies in Antigua, 211 against New Zealand in Indore and 235 against England in Mumbai, all last year. He surpassed Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who achieved double-centuries in three successive series.

He was finally dismissed in the 126th over when Taijul Islam (3-156) trapped him leg before wicket.

“I have seen him on television so many times, but this was a different experience bowling to him in a Test. Obviously, I got to learn a lot,” teenage Bangladesh off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz said.

He bowled 42 overs and took 2-165.

“The pitch is quite flat ... but the odd ball was spinning and they were uncomfortable against those deliveries,” Mehedi Hasan said. “We have scored nearly 600 in New Zealand, so we need to believe.”

Starting from 356-3, India’s 500 came up after lunch in the 128th over and shortly afterward they registered the highest innings at the venue, beating their own 503 against Australia in 2013.

Ravichandran Ashwin (34) was caught at slip off Mehedi Hasan as India marched on, passing 600 in the 147th over.

They became the first team in cricket history to record 600-plus totals in three successive Test innings.

After tea, Wriddhiman Saha (106 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) looked for quick runs. They put on 118 for the seventh wicket and India declared when Saha reached his second Test century.

Saha, who survived a stumping attempt early on as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim fumbled, got to his landmark off 153 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

At the other end, Jadeja scored his fifth Test half-century off 68 balls.