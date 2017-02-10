Alaves edge Vigo, reach Copa del Rey final

AP, MADRID

Deportivo Alaves matched the greatest feat in the Spanish club’s history by reaching the final of a major competition after defeating RC Celta de Vigo 1-0 in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Vigo, midfielder Edgar Mendez scored an 82nd-minute winner to give the Basque Country club a surprise spot in the May 27 final against two-time defending champions Barcelona, which edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate on Tuesday.

“We made history today and in the final in May we will seek glory,” Alaves captain Manu Garcia said.

Alaves stunned Barcelona with a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou in La Liga earlier this season and the teams meet again in the league tomorrow.

Alaves’ only previous final was a 5-4 loss after extra-time in a thriller against Liverpool in the 2000-2001 UEFA Cup, the competition now known as the UEFA Europa League.

Founded in 1921, Alaves were promoted to the top flight of the Spanish league this season after 10 years in the lower divisions, including four in the third tier.

“Not even in our greatest dreams did we imagine something like this, but we deserved it after all that we have done until now,” Alaves midfielder Kiko Femenia said.

Four-time runners-up in the Copa, Celta were trying to return to the final for the first time since 2000-2001. They entered the semi boosted by a victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

“We had our chances, but we couldn’t capitalize on them,” Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo said. “We know that these games are decided by details and you pay when you make a mistake. We are disappointed. This loss hurts, but we have to move on.”

Mendez netted the winner only three minutes after coming off the bench.

He picked up the ball outside the penalty area and cleared three Celta defenders, before hitting a shot over goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez as he charged from his line at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Alaves dominated possession throughout the game and had most of the scoring opportunities, while Celta threatened only a few times on counterattacks.