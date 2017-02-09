Doubt cast over future of WTA event in Taiwan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The organizers of the WTA Taiwan Open called for more financial support from Taiwanese corporations and the government as the event ran at a loss, despite improved ticket sales, as well as attention on the city in international media.

“It was good to see bigger crowds at the Taipei Arena for the matches, especially in the latter parts of the competition. Ticket sales this year brought in about NT$5 million [US$160,627], about a 20 percent increase from last year,” WTA Taiwan Open organizing committee executive director Yang Hui-ju said at a media briefing on Monday.

The increased ticket sales will mean we are running a smaller deficit, because the expenses for the tournament are about NT$80 million, Yang said.

The organizing committee has to find ways to pay the shortfall, she said, adding that corporations and the government would need to step up if the tournament is to be staged next year.

IS Media Co signed a five-year contract with the WTA to bring top-level tennis to Taiwan, Yang said.

The event was in Kaohsiung last year, when US superstar Venus Williams won the singles and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan won the doubles.

The Chan sisters defended their title this year, while Elina Svitolina of Ukraine took the singles title in Taipei.

With three more years left on the WTA contract, Yang said she is willing to pass on the rights if a bidder with sufficient financial clout and the right organizational nous can make the event a success.

“In terms of finances and ability to undertake such a big event, I am at my limit,” Yang said. “I hope that capable people and corporations can join in this endeavor to bring international tennis to Taiwan next year. We believe the tournament is sustainable, because all the connections and resources have been brought together, while Taipei’s indoor courts can be used again.”

“Holding the event has helped to develop tennis at the grassroots level and boosted Taiwan’s international profile with TV and online broadcasting of the matches for a worldwide audience,” Yang said.

She said it is important for the event to succeed, “because we are advancing tennis in Taiwan to a higher level and we are selling tickets, which must be established as the norm to watch top stars play,” an apparent reference to the OEC WTA Challenger tournaments, which are underwritten by Taiwanese shipping firm OEC Group and have free admission for fans.

The two tournaments are seen as rivals chasing the same spectator market, media exposure, sponsorships and government support.