Portuguese ‘thugs’ top amateur league

AFP, CANELAS, Portugal

A Portuguese soccer team branded “thugs” and “butchers” have risen to the top of their amateur league after a string of default wins because opponents are too afraid to play them.

The club, Canelas, from the suburbs of Porto, field three members of the Super Dragons ultras, an infamous fan group of Portuguese giants FC Porto, including their captain, Fernando Madureira, who goes by the nickname “Ape.”

Other clubs in the fourth-tier amateur league are outraged at the tactics of the club, but none have as yet filed an official complaint.

The president of rival club Grijo said Canelas players regularly intimidate opposing players and referees.

“Canelas does not respect the rules, they are thugs, butchers and our players are afraid to face them,” Manuel Gomes told reporters.

Their tactics are paying off.

Canelas have won 19 matches so far this season as of the end of last month — 13 of them by default because their opponents preferred to pay a fine of 750 euros (US$800) rather than play.

That has taken the club to the top of their league, 14 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Their antics went viral last year when a video posted on YouTube registered more than 1 million views and showed Canelas players decked out in their white-and-blue outfits turning a match against opponents from Vila into a martial arts exhibition with high kicks to the chest and head, tackles off the ball and dangerous lunges from behind.

After facing Canelas at the start of the season, rival club Padroense refused to show up for the return match with the amateur outfit.

“Canelas players seek conflict, to make threats, even against referees,” Padroense club president Germano Pinho said.

Madureira said they play tough but fair.

“We are an aggressive team that plays with passion, but no one is stepping on the pitch with a gun or a stick,” said Madureira, who has a master’s degree, as he lay stretched out on a massage table before a home game against Candal, the first team to agree to play Canelas in more than two months. “In the beginning we just wanted to score some points, now we want to be promoted because no one wants to play against us.”

“The idea of forfeiting never crossed our minds. They are not more violent than others,” Candal president Alberto Ribeiro said.

About 300 supporters watched from the stands as Canelas were defeated 2-0 in a match where their opponents outran them and showed better technique.

Canelas president Bruno Canastro said he was “disappointed but proud” and stressed his side is not violent.

“In the images on YouTube, you see only two or three players lose their cool. A big deal was made out of five minutes from a whole season,” he said.