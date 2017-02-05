Cricket might be in for a shake-up of Tests, one-dayers

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Test and one-day international cricket is braced for a radical shake-up, which could also see Afghanistan and Ireland eventually grabbing Test status, a report said on Friday.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting has proposed a two-year Test league, a 13-team ODI league and regional qualification for the World Twenty20, cricinfo.com reported.

If the council’s board approves the plans, a rolling two-year Test league with a 9-3 format would start in 2019.

According to the proposals, the top nine Test-playing nations would compete among themselves and against the three lower-ranked teams.

Those three would comprise Zimbabwe and most likely Ireland and Afghanistan depending on whether they earn Test status, the report said.

“It is understood the CEC also approved a three-year, 13-team ODI league, the culmination of which will result in qualification for the 50-over World Cup and a system of regional qualification tournaments through which teams attempt to qualify for the World T20,” cricinfo said. “And as the strongest signal yet that the short-lived era of the ‘Big Three’ [India, Australia and England] is well and truly over, the overseeing of this calendar will once again become the responsibility of the ICC.”