Ranieri has betrayed me, Foxes striker Ulloa says

Reuters, LONDON

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has accused manager Claudio Ranieri of betraying him and said he would never play for the English Premier League champions again.

The Argentine, who scored six goals for the club last season in 33 appearances, took to Twitter to vent his feelings over the club’s failure to sell him.

“With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them,” wrote the 30-year-old Ulloa, who has 18 months of his contract left.

Leicester’s Web site said Ulloa, who has struggled for first-team opportunities this season, was not available for selection for yesterday’s match at Burnley because of injury.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports, Ulloa made it clear he wanted to leave Leicester and was frustrated that the club was not listening to offers from other clubs.

“I am sad about the current situation because it’s been two wonderful years here, but now in my situation, with me not being part of the plans, I feel that the best way forward is that I leave and I can be happy somewhere else,” Ulloa said. “The manager has been telling me for the last three months that if an offer of four or five million [pounds] was arriving he would help me to leave. My understanding is that there are offers bigger than that which are not being considered. Today, he tells me he wants me to stay. If I stay at the club it’s going to effect my future and my career.”

British media reported Leicester had rejected a ￡7 million (US$8.74 million) bid from Sunderland on Monday.