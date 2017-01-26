Hutton saves 34 to lead St Louis Blues to a shutout victory against Penguins

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

Carter Hutton on Tuesday stopped 34 shots for his sixth career shutout to lead the St Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colton Parayko, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall scored to help the Blues end a three-game losing streak.

Matt Murray finished with 24 saves for the Penguins, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

BRUINS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

In Boston, David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as Boston rallied to beat Detroit.

Pastrnak beat goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins’ four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Brad Marchand had two goals, Kevan Miller scored and Pastrnak also had an assist for Boston.

Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

Mike Green had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored, and Henrik Zetterberg added two assists.

LIGHTNING 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

In Chicago, Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period to lead Tampa Bay past Chicago and end a three-game slide.

Tampa Bay’s Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist, while Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who broke loose for three goals in a 3 minute, 57 second span of the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit.

KINGS 3, DEVILS 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Anze Kopitar and Tanner Pearson scored in the opening 1 minute, 46 seconds as Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over New Jersey.

Kings defenseman Alec Martinez capped the team’s three-goal first period and Peter Budaj stopped 24 shots in his 21st win of the season. Jeff Carter had the primary assist on the first two goals.

Kyle Quincey scored in the third period for New Jersey, who have lost five straight at home.

WILD 3, STARS 2, SO

In Dallas, Chris Stewart scored in the fifth round of a shoot-out to lift Minnesota over Dallas.

Patrick Eaves and Jamie Benn had scored for the Stars in the shoot-out, but Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu matched them. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped Jason Spezza before Stewart’s shot won the game.

Pominville and Koivu scored in regulation for Minnesota, while Dubnyk had 35 saves through overtime.

Eaves and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, while Kari Lehtonen finished with 31 saves. Spezza had two assists.

In other results, it was:

‧ Senators 3, Capitals 0

‧ Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2

‧ Canadiens 5, Flames 1

‧ Sabres 5, Predators 4, OT

‧ Sharks 4, Jets 3