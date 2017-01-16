Crushing defeat my worst moment: Sri Lanka skipper

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews said after his team crashed to an innings defeat inside three days that their 3-0 series whitewash by South Africa was the worst loss of his career as captain.

Sri Lanka lost 16 wickets in a day as South Africa’s fast bowlers sealed victory by an innings and 118 runs on the third day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The tourists were bowled out for 131 and 177 as South Africa’s four fast bowlers provided a relentless challenge on a pace-friendly pitch.

“I have been part of many defeats, but as a captain it is certainly the worst defeat,” Mathews said.

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis hailed a dominant performance and said his long-term goal was to take South Africa back to the No. 1 one ranking in Test cricket. The series victory lifted them from fourth to third.

Mathews said that he could not blame poor preparation for his team’s failure to cope with fast, grassy pitches.

“We did our best by preparing pitches in Sri Lanka with lots of grass, but unfortunately we couldn’t handle it. We also prepared by practicing on bouncy surfaces,” Mathews said.

The Sri Lanka captain said he had no quibble with home teams preparing pitches that suited them.

“All teams want to win, so you use home advantage to win games. Teams come to the sub-continent and they struggle. We beat Australia 3-0, but we need to find a way to win overseas as well. Maybe we need to play with more grass on our wickets at home,” he said.

However, Mathews said that it was a young and inexperienced team.

“Only three of our guys have played in South Africa before. We need to give these young players a chance. It is not easy to play in these conditions against four seamers of this calibre,” he added.

Du Plessis said South Africa had produced consistent cricket throughout the series.

“You expect in these conditions to be on top of Sri Lanka at times,” he said. “For me is was about making sure that 90 or 95 percent of the time we can string together consistent performances, and we did that with our batting, bowling and fielding.”

Du Plessis was unapologetic for asking for lively pitches.

“Especially when you play against sub-continent teams you want to make it uncomfortable for them because when you go there, like the tour of India [in 2015], there was not a lot of grass on those wickets,” he said. “We wanted to take them out of their comfort zone, but they are a very young batting unit, and they will learn from this and hopefully become better players.”

Looking ahead to a year which includes series in New Zealand and England, followed by home fixtures against Bangladesh and India, Du Plessis said: “We have clear goals. We have been goal-driven in the last six months and it has been very effective. We take it series by series, setting out our challenges and goals for specific series. We want to get back to No. 1.”