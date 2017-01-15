Sri Lanka slide as South Africa force them to follow on

AP, JOHANNESBURG

South Africa’s fast-bowling quartet picked up seven wickets on the third morning as Sri Lanka were made to follow on in the third cricket Test at the Wanderers on yesterday, and the tourists’ plight did not improve as they lost six second-innings wickets before tea.

At press time last night, Sri Lanka were 164-7, 131 runs away from making South Africa bat again.

Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada finished with three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 131 in their first innings.

Sri Lanka began the third day on 80-4 in response to South Africa’s 426, but lasted just 17 more overs in their first innings.

Additional reporting by staff writer

PAKISTAN, WINDIES

AFP, KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistan’s hopes of hosting international cricket matches suffered another setback yesterday after the West Indies refused to compete in a Twenty20 series in the South Asia nation, citing security fears.

No major teams have toured Pakistan since a militant attack on a Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

They play their “home” series in the United Arab Emirates.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed holding a two-match series in the spring after hosting the Pakistan Super League in Lahore on March 9.

However PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said the potential tour had been axed.

“The West Indies Board have conveyed to us verbally that the ‘thing’ is off,” Khan told reporters.

“The West Indies players’ union is not willing, so at the moment they have refused,” he said.

Pakistan did host Zimbabwe for three Twenty20s and as many one-day internationals in May and June 2015, but that failed to convince the bigger teams to resume tours.

Cricket officials in Pakistan are now hoping the successful staging of the PSL final in Lahore will encourage foreign teams to consider competing again in the nation.

“We are the confirmed hosts of the PSL final in Lahore, so once its done it will create an opening,” Khan said.