Fujen University top league table after round two

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Sports officials said that the Taiwan Premier Football League has seen exciting action and boosted interest from fans as results came in from round 2 yesterday, with Fujen University-Hangyuen taking a surprise early lead on the table with two wins and the maximum six points.

Fu Jen University prevailed 2-1 over powerhouse Tatung-Taipei in a home win at the university’s soccer ground in New Taipei City’s Sinjuang District yesterday afternoon.

The home side scored either side of halftime with goals from forward Hsu Hung-chih and defender Mamane from Niger, while Taitung-Taipei replied through Marc Fenelus, who is from the Turks and Caicos Islands, in the 50th minute for the visitors.

In the other afternoon contest at the university, Royal Blues moved temporarily into second place on the table with a 2-1 victory over Taipei rivals Minchuan University.

Striker Javi Funes from Honduras grabbed a brace to lift the Blues to the win, with Minchuan’s Huang Te-hao getting the lone goal for his side in a losing cause.

In yesterday’s 7pm match, Taichung University and NSTC played to a 1-1 draw at Yonghua Stadium in Tainan.

NSTC joined Royal Blues on four points after yesterday’s results, with both clubs having one win and one draw.

In the late game last night, Taipower thrashed Tainan City 6-0 to also move into second on the table, leapfrogging NSTC and Royal Blues with a superior goal difference.

Taipower’s Chiu Yi-huan and Huang Kai-chun both got two goals.

In opening round of competition on Saturday, Fujen University-Hangyuen enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Tainan City in the afternoon curtain-raiser.

That was followed by NSTC’s shut out win 5-0 over Minchuan University at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung.

In the evening contests, Royal Blues tied 1-1 with Taichung University, while in a rematch of last year’s championship final, Tatung-Taipei drew 2-2 with Taipower-Kaohsiung.