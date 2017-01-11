Nick Lindahl hit with seven-year ban

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia’s Nick Lindahl yesterday was banned for seven years and fined US$35,000 for corruption with two others also sanctioned as tennis authorities stepped up their fight against match-fixing ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Lindahl, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 187, was found guilty of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event and failing to cooperate with a Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) investigation.

The case related to his offer to throw a match at a Futures tournament in Australia in 2013 and a refusal to provide his mobile phone for forensic investigations at the TIU’s request.

“Although Mr Lindahl, 28, retired from the sport in 2013, today’s decision prevents him from resuming playing professional tennis for the seven years of the ban,” the TIU said in a statement. “He is also prohibited from attending any tournament or event organized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport for that period.”

Lindahl was convicted in an Australian court last year for “using corrupt conduct information” and fined A$1,000 (US$735) for the same incident.