SPORTS BRIEFS

Juve go four points clear

Gonzalo Higuain hit a brace either side of Paulo Dybala’s first-half spot-kick as Juventus moved four points clear of AS Roma on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bologna in Turin. “I’m happy for the result because Roma had got to within a point and although we have a game in hand, it was important to win this one,” Higuain told Mediaset. “It was important to put a bit of distance between us and the rest,” Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri told Sky Sport. “It’s a great championship this season and it could go right down to the wire. Roma are only four points behind us and a few other teams are not far behind. Our No. 1 priority is to win the title and it won’t be easy after five in a row.”

Blues may appeal red card

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said his club could appeal against the red card shown to John Terry during the English Premier League leaders’ 4-1 FA Cup defeat of Peterborough United. Terry, who was making his first appearance in two months, was dismissed in the 67th minute at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday after a clumsy last-man challenge on Peterborough striker Lee Angol, but Conte believes the 36-year-old centerback was hard done by and questioned the decision of referee Kevin Friend. “I think it wasn’t right, this decision from the referee,” the Chelsea manager said. “He didn’t take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was Branislav Ivanovic to cover John. It’s a pity when this happens, because the red card is not good.”

Aho stars in Hurricanes win

Finnish winger Sebastian Aho seems to be coming along nicely in his rookie season with the Carolina Hurricanes. Aho scored his second goal of the game 1 minute, 34 seconds into overtime to lift Carolina to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. It was the second two-goal game of the season for the second-round pick from the 2015 draft, who has been a key reason Carolina have been so dominant (12-4-1) at home this season. “He’s a good player and a smart player,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. Derek Ryan and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes, while Cam Ward finished with 32 saves. Tim Schallar, David Backes and Brad Marchand scored for Boston, while Zane McIntyre stopped 26 shots.

Thomas clinches third title

Justin Thomas recovered from a late double-bogey and held off a last-day challenge by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama to clinch his third PGA Tour victory by three shots at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. The long-hitting American had been a commanding five strokes in front with five holes to play at the Kapalua Resort on Maui, before his lead was stunningly cut to just one after 15 holes. Thomas then benefited from a two-shot swing at the 17th, where he sank a birdie after Matsuyama had three-putted for bogey, and also birdied the last to close with a four-under 69. “It’s a great feeling,” Thomas told the Golf Channel. “I obviously stumbled a bit more than I would have liked to on some of those holes, but I think it really shows where my game is at right now. I had some lows there in the second part of the nine, but I stuck it out to still get it done.”