Leipzig learn ‘lesson’ in Bayern rout

AFP, BERLIN

Ralph Hasenhuettl admitted 10-man RB Leipzig had been taught a tough “lesson” as leaders Bayern Munich handed out a 3-0 hammering to their nearest Bundesliga rivals on Wednesday.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed a “perfect” opening 30 minutes in which Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso scored early goals, before Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

It left the visitors to play an hour at Munich’s Allianz Arena a man down in the top-of-the-table clash.

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi then compounded his team’s problems by fouling Douglas Costa to concede a penalty, which Robert Lewandowski converted on 45 minutes to make it 3-0.

The result left Munich three points clear of their battered opponents at the top of the Bundesliga table heading into the winter break.

“That was a lesson, it was a top show from Bayern,” Leipzig coach Hasenhuettl said. “Our system only works when everyone is in sync and we had a few players who weren’t 100 percent fit. You can’t do much to defend against Bayern when they play like that.”

Any chance Leipzig had of clawing their way back from 2-0 down was ended by Forsberg’s dreadful tackle on Philipp Lahm, when the Sweden international trod on the Bayern captain’s Achilles tendon.

“We don’t need to talk about the red card by Emil,” Hasenhuettl said. “We all make mistakes, so I’m not going to demonize him, but I’m still proud of how the team has done so far.”

Prior to the Munich showdown, Leipzig had kept Bayern off top spot for three weeks at the beginning of the month and the two teams have been in a neck-and-neck battle since, but Ancelotti’s side dominated and shut Leipzig out after the break as they used their 75 percent possession to dish out a masterclass to their young rivals, who are in their first top-flight season.

“We were very aggressive and quickly established control,” Bayern’s Italian coach said. “Everything was in tune — the pace and the game play, which gives us self-confidence, but we must still improve.”

Lahm said Bayern had wanted to prove a point to their Bundesliga rivals.

“All of Germany had an eye on this game and was looking forward to it,” the Bayern captain said.

“It was a duel between two teams who wanted to prove themselves. We wanted to throw down a marker before the winter break, which we managed to achieve, especially in the first half,” Lahm said.

Leipzig captain Willi Orban said his side had simply been outplayed.

“We had made a lot of plans, but it was not the game that we had wanted,” the centerback said. “Bayern were just better today and really deserved it.”