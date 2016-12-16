Ronaldo strikes late as Real Madrid reach final

AFP, YOKOHAMA, Japan

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo were on target as Real Madrid eased past Mexico’s Club America 2-0 yesterday in Yokohama, Japan, to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The Spanish giants face shock finalists and local favorites Kashima Antlers in Yokohama on Sunday as they look to capture their second world title in three years.

“Our sole aim was to reach the final — so it’s job done,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters after watching his side extend their club record unbeaten run to 36 matches in all competitions. “We didn’t have a great rhythm in the first half, but in the second half we created a lot of chances and Cristiano finally scored, so I’m very satisfied. It was a long flight to Japan, but for Real Madrid the Club World Cup is an important tournament and we are here to lift the trophy.”

“It was a hard game against a tough team. The conditions were difficult, too, with the long journey we’ve had, but we played well and won the game — now for the final,” Benzema said.

With Ronaldo firing blanks until virtually the last kick of the game, Benzema struck in first-half stoppage-time, finishing clinically after a deft pass from Toni Kroos.

Ronaldo had already squandered a gilt-edged opportunity by heading against the post.

The Portuguese superstar also saw two stinging efforts blocked by goalkeeper Moises Munoz, but his persistence paid off when he swept home from a tight angle deep into stoppage-time.

However, confusion followed when it appeared that Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres would review the decision to allow Ronaldo’s goal using the video technology being trialled by FIFA.

Ronaldo’s face turned to thunder as the Mexican side protested he had been offside — until the match official finally indicated that the goal stood.

“It’s a new invention, but to be honest I don’t like it,” man of the match Luka Modric said when asked about video replays. “It causes confusion. I hope they don’t continue with this system because for me it is not football.”

Club America coach Ricardo La Volpe insisted his side had been unfortunate to lose.

“I think the luck was against us this evening,” the Argentine said. “It was a very tight game which we dominated for periods, but perhaps we weren’t aggressive enough and we couldn’t find the final ball.”