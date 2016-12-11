Hoffenheim keep unbeaten record in draw with Frankfurt

AFP, BERLIN

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim maintained their unbeaten record in the Bundesliga this season after a 0-0 draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt in a spiky encounter at the Commerzbank Arena on Friday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have won six and drawn eight of their 14 league games this season and were fourth on the table, above Eintracht on goal difference and a point behind Hertha BSC ahead of the rest of the weekend’s matches.

Hoffenheim’s achievements under their 29-year-old coach Nagelsmann have been overshadowed by RB Leipzig, whose own unbeaten start to the campaign sees them on top of the table, three points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann’s young side had beaten Cologne 4-0 in their previous outing, but could not break down a mean Frankfurt defense in a game of few chances.

Alexander Meier twice forced saves from Oliver Baumann in the first half, while Benjamin Huebner found the net with a header for the visitors on the stroke of halftime only to be denied by the offside flag.

However, the game will be best remembered for a shocking elbow by Frankfurt defender David Abraham on Sandro Wagner that went unpunished.

In contrast, US international Chandler was sent off eight minutes from time for putting a hand around the neck of Wagner when a brawl ensued after Bastian Oczipka and Mark Uth clashed.

LA LIGA

AP, BARCELONA, Spain

Malaga’s chance to set a club record for consecutive home victories was ruined by a 1-1 draw with Granada in La Liga action on Friday.

The draw came after five wins in a row at La Rosaleda. The Andalusian side’s league record improved to just one loss in their past nine matches.

Midfielder Ignacio Camacho put the hosts ahead in the first half when he was left alone in the center of the area to head Roberto Rosales’ cross off the post and into the net.

Malaga controlled the match until Artem Kravets scored a header from Alberto Bueno’s free-kick in the 81st minute.

Malaga went close to a last-gasp score, only for goalkeeper Guillermo Ochao to make three saves to ensure the stalemate.