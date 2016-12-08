SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Djokovic splits with coach

Novak Djokovic and coach Boris Becker are splitting after three seasons — and a half-dozen Grand Slam titles. Djokovic posted a statement on Facebook on Tuesday saying they “jointly decided to end our cooperation.” The post said: “The goals we set when we started working together have been completely fulfilled, and I want to thank him for the cooperation, teamwork, dedication and commitment. On the other hand, my professional plans are now directed primarily to maintain a good level of play, and also to make a good schedule and new goals for the next season. In this regard I will make all future decisions.” Of Djokovic’s 12 career major singles trophies, half came while working with Becker.

SOCCER

North Korea celebrate win

North Korea’s under-20 women’s soccer team paraded through the streets of Pyongyang in a flower-covered vehicle on Tuesday, celebrating their World Cup win upon their return to the nation’s capital. North Korea beat France 3-1 in the final of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Footage filmed by North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, which could not be verified, showed the players greeted by North Korean officials and emotional family members at Pyongyang’s international airport. Residents cheered and waved flowers as the team paraded through the streets of Pyongyang. It was the second world title for North Korean women’s soccer this year, after their national team won the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Jordan a little more than a month ago.

RUGBY UNION

NZ to play in Perth

The Wallabies and All Blacks are to play in Western Australia in 2019 for the first Bledisloe Cup match in Perth between the traditional rivals. The Australian Rugby Union yesterday said that Perth’s new 60,000-seat stadium will host the only Bledisloe Cup match that year before Australia and New Zealand travel to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. No date has been set for the game at the new Perth stadium, which is scheduled for completion in early 2018. Perth hosted its first rugby Test in 1998 when South Africa, which has a strong expatriate population in Perth, beat the Wallabies 14-13 at Subiaco Oval. The city has played host to 15 Australian Tests, with the Springboks having played eight.

FOOTBALL

Rashaan Salaam found dead

Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam was found dead on Monday night in a Boulder, Colorado, park near Folsom Field, where he carved his name into the University of Colorado record books as one of the greatest players in the program’s history. The Boulder County coroner’s office was still investigating the cause of the death of the 42-year-old Salaam, who won the Heisman in 1994. The body of the one-time running back was found at Eben G. Fine Park in Boulder. Police say foul play was not suspected. Salaam’s mother, Khalada, on Tuesday told USA Today Sports that police said they suspect he killed himself. “They said they found a note and would share that with us when we get there,” Salaam’s mother said. Salaam rushed for 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior in 1994, leading the Buffaloes to an 11-1 record and a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.