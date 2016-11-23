SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Hughes wins RSM playoff

Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes rolled in an 18-foot par putt on the third playoff hole to win the RSM Classic in Georgia on Monday and bring the PGA Tour’s final regular tournament of the year to a dramatic close. Hughes, Colombia’s Camilo Villegas, Sweden’s Henrik Norlander and Blayne Barber of the US were back at the Seaside Course in St Simonson on Monday after darkness had ended play following two extra holes on Sunday. Hughes, putting from just off the green at the par-three 17th, fist-pumped as he watched his ball drop into the hole to put the pressure on Villegas, Norlander and Barber, who all missed from inside 10 feet as the Canadian celebrated a wire-to-wire victory.

SOCCER

Baggies thrash Clarets

West Bromwich Albion moved into the top half of the English Premier League table on Monday with a 4-0 victory over a shell-shocked Burnley side who were out of contention by halftime. Matt Phillips (4 minutes), James Morrison (16) and captain Darren Fletcher (37) scored before halftime, and Salomon Rondon wrapped up the win with the fourth goal just past the hour. The win took the Baggies above their opponents as they jumped three places to ninth on 16 points from 12 games. Burnley slipped one spot to 12th as they remained on 14 points. Burnley were totally outplayed by Tony Pulis’ rampant side and have still not won in the league at The Hawthorns since December 1969, losing on nine of their 10 visits since.

SOCCER

Leganes defeat Osasuna

Midfielder Rober Ibanez scored a goal in each half as promoted CD Leganes defeated CA Osasuna 2-0 to win their first home match in Spain’s top flight. Ibanez scored with shots from inside the penalty area in the sixth and 57th minutes to secure the team’s first win at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. They had opened their home campaign with a draw and then lost four in a row. The win also helped Leganes snap a four-match losing streak in the league and moved them into 15th place, three spots clear of the relegation zone. Ibanez needed to be assisted off the field in the 86th minute because of an apparent knee injury. It was new coach Joaquin Caparros’ first match in charge of Osasuna, who were also promoted last season. The team from northern Spain remained in second-to-last place after the loss, which extended their winless streak to four games.

CRICKET

Pakistan skipper banned

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been banned for one Test and his team fined for their slow over rate during the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The International Cricket Council ruling means the 42-year-old is ineligible for the second Test in Hamilton, which starts on Friday, although he was already set to miss it having returned home following the death of his father-in-law. Pakistan were ruled to have been two overs short of the requirement in the eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand. Misbah’s ban was mandatory, having previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offense during the Test against England at The Oval in London in August. He was fined 40 percent of his match fee and the team 20 percent. Vice captain Azhar Ali is to lead the team in Hamilton, where the tourists hope to level the series.