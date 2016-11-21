Chang Kai-chen frustrated by a trio of Russians

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Chang Kai-chen’s big day at the Taipei Arena fell flat yesterday as the Taiwanese followed up a loss in the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger singles final by succumbing to a fightback in the doubles final as a trio of Russians silenced the partisan home crowd.

In the singles final, the Taoyuan-born 25-year-old fell to a 6-4, 6-3 defeat to sixth seed Evgeniya Rodina in 1 hour, 20 minutes.

The Russian world No. 104 saved one of the three break points she faced and converted five of 13, winning 71 of the 129 points contested to claim this year’s title, while the Taiwanese world No. 154 mixed four aces with five double faults.

Rodina, a semi-finalist in Taipei last year who was cheered on by her husband and daughter, had some kind words for Chang at the post-match presentation.

“Chang played really well today, but I was lucky I came out on top in the important moments,” Rodina told the WTA Web site. “It was great to have my daughter and husband here this week — it really helped — I played second time here and I hope to come again next year.”

After a sort rest, Chang returned to the court alongside fellow Taiwanese Chuang Chia-jung in the doubles final and it looked like a title could be theirs for the taking after they won the first set 6-4 against Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova.

However, the Russian duo, who ousted both the second and third seeds on their way to the final, fought back and eventually completed a 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory in 1 hour, 14 minutes to claim their first WTA Tour doubles title.