Home / Sports
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 - Page 16　

Two Taiwanese pairings advance

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen, left, returns to Jessica Moore of Australia and Varatchaya Wongteanchai of Thailand as her partner, Chuang Chia-jung, guards the net in their OEC Taipei WTA Challenger first-round doubles match at the Taipei Arena yesterday.

Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

Chang Kai-chen and Chuang Chia-jung advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles at the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger at the Taipei Arena yesterday, while fellow Taiwanese Hsu Ching-wen and Lee Ya-hsuan also won their first-round match at the WTA 125k tournament.

Chang and Chuang ousted fourth seeds Jessica Moore of Australia and Varatchaya Wongteanchai of Thailand 6-0, 7-5 in exactly 1 hour.

The Taiwanese pairing saved four of five break points and converted five of 12 to set up a quarter-final against Olga Govortsova of Belarus and Evgeniya Rodina of Russia.

Hsu and Lee defeated fellow Taiwanese Lee Pei-chi and Nicha Lertpitaksinchai of Thailand 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour, 17 minutes.

The Taiwanese pairing converted five of 12 break points, winning 68 of the 120 points contested to advance to a clash with Russian duo Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova.

In the other first-round doubles match, third seeds Naomi Broady of Britain and Ipek Soylu of Turkey rallied to defeat Cho I-hsuan of Taiwan and Tatjana Maria of Germany 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

In the second round of the singles, Govortsova rallied from a set down to oust Julia Boserup of the US 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in 2 hours, 27 minutes.

The world No. 198 fired down five aces and converted five of 10 break points to advance to a quarter-final against Russian wild-card Vitalia Diatchenko, who defeated Miyu Kato of Japan 7-5, 6-4 in 1 hour, 21 minutes.

In a battle between two qualifiers, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty came out on top, ousting Junri Namigata of Japan 6-2, 6-3 in just 54 minutes.

The world No. 325 saved one of three break points and converted six of nine, winning 59 of the 106 points contested to advance to a quarter-final against either sixth seed Rodina or Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic.

In the remaining first-round matches, yet more seeded players headed for the exit.

Maria ousted fourth seed Irina Khromacheva of Russia 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour 23 minutes and China’s Zhang Kai-lin rallied from a second-set setback to defeat seventh seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Luksika Kumkhum advanced when ninth seed Wang Yafan of China retired after 48 minutes with the Thai leading 6-1, 3-2 and Kudermetova defeated Thai qualifier Wongteanchai 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

This story has been viewed 143 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top