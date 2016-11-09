Stephen Curry sets three-pointer record

AFP, OAKLAND, California

Stephen Curry on Monday set a new single-game record with 13 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors downed the winless New Orleans Pelicans 111-99.

Curry, who on Friday last week had seen the end of his incredible 157-game streak with at least one three-pointer in a defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, finished with 46 points after a virtuoso display.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player’s 13 three-pointers broke the previous record of 12 he had shared with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall.

“That’s a pretty cool record to have,” Curry said after the win. “It probably won’t last too long, the way guys shoot in this league, but to have the three-point record is pretty special.”

Curry, who made zero of 10 three-point attempts in his last outing against the Lakers, said he had not dwelt on his setback last week, the first time in two years he had not drained a three.

“I wasn’t even thinking about the zero for 10 tonight,” he said. “I was thinking about it a bit in practice for the last two days, but after that it was over. It was nice to keep shooting. And thankfully they went in,” he said.

Curry paid tribute to the work of his teammates in helping to set him into position for his three-point bonanza, especially his 13th and final effort in the fourth quarter.

“The guys set great screens all night, and on that last play they had the IQ to know where I was. Pretty fun night,” he added.

The win saw the Warriors improve to 5-2, while the Pelicans slumped to 0-7, despite another big points haul from Anthony Davis, who finished with 33. Davis has averaged 30 points per game so far this season.

Curry nailed three three-pointers in a 27-5 scoring run in the second quarter, which transformed a 35-34 deficit into a 61-40 lead shortly before halftime.

Curry finished with figures of 13 of 17 from three-point distance; the 40-point tally was the 23rd of his career.

Klay Thompson added 24 points while Kevin Durant chipped in 22.