Blue Jackets inflict 10-point defeat on Montreal Canadiens

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Columbus humbled Montreal 10-0 on Friday to inflict the equal-heaviest loss on the Canadiens in their storied NHL history.

Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Scott Hartnell and Josh Anderson each scored twice, handing Montreal their fifth 10-goal loss in history and first since an 11-1 rout by Detroit in the 1994-1995 season.

The humiliating defeat came out of the blue for the Canadiens, who came into the game with nine wins and one overtime loss from their first 10 games of the season, conceding only 14 goals in total.

Seth Jones and David Savard added goals for the Blue Jackets, who led 8-0 after two periods, with half those goals coming on power plays. Sixteen Columbus players picked up at least one point.

Winnipeg’s Brandon Tanev scored the first two goals of his NHL career to lift the Jets to a 5-3 win in Detroit.

Tanev’s first goal tied the game 3-3 with 7 minutes, 36 seconds remaining and then netted the go-ahead goal with 1 minute, 16 seconds left, beating Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek on his glove side.

Rickard Rakell scored two goals to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes at the Honda Center.