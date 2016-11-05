S Africa shrug off Steyn blow to lead by 102 runs

Reuters, PERTH, Australia

South Africa’s bowlers rallied magnificently after the loss of pace spearhead Dale Steyn before their batsmen pushed to an 102-run lead at the close on day two of the first Test against Australia yesterday.

Steyn left the field with a shoulder injury before lunch and was later ruled out of the series with a stress fracture in a hammer blow for the tourists, but the remaining Proteas bowlers ripped out the hosts for 244 before tea, before Dean Elgar (46 not out) and J.P. Duminy (36 not out) combined for an unbroken 59-run stand to steady the innings after two early wickets in the final session.

South Africa were 104-2 at stumps having fought back strongly after Australia had dominated the first day.

Vernon Philander took 4-56, teaming up brilliantly with debutant left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-56) as Australia lost 10 wickets for 84 runs after resuming in the morning at 105-0.

“A few of us probably have to look at ourselves in the mirror and say: ‘Why did we play those shots?’” opening batsman David Warner said of a collapse that included four ducks.

Rising pace talent Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, with Steyn grabbing the first of the day to deny Warner a century.