SOCCER SHORTS

Agencies

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea crush Southampton

Chelsea on Sunday racked up a fourth consecutive league win without conceding a goal as they outclassed Southampton with strikes from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton. Hazard cut back and rifled a shot through Fraser Forster’s legs after six minutes and Chelsea never surrendered their command. Spain striker Costa doubled the lead 10 minutes after the break when he received a pass from Hazard and beat Forster with a swerving shot from 25m.

LIGUE 1

Balotelli leads Nice to win

Mario Balotelli on Sunday further underlined his real value since joining OGC Nice on a free transfer, scoring his sixth goal in five league games as the French leaders thrashed Nantes 4-1. Brittany side Stade Rennais have one of the best youth academies in France — arguably second only to Olympique Lyonnais. Forward Wesley Said is the latest revelation to come through the ranks, and he brilliantly volleyed home the winner against Metz in the 56th minute. Despite the best efforts of winger Florian Thauvin, Olympique de Marseille could not beat resilient Girondins de Bordeaux.

LA LIGA

Villareal suffer first defeat

Villarreal on Sunday spurned the chance to move up to third in La Liga as Sociedad Deportiva Eibar struck twice in the final 10 minutes to inflict their first league defeat of the season 2-1. RC Celta de Vigo blew a three-goal lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at UD Las Palmas, while Athletic Bilbao remain seventh after being held 1-1 at home by CA Osasuna. The game of the weekend came in the Canary Islands, as Las Palmas stormed back from conceding three times in the opening 21 minutes. Real Betis Balompie boss Gustavo Poyet’s future looks uncertain after his side lost 1-0 at home to RCD Espanyol.

BUNDESLIGA

Cologne demolish Hamburg

Hamburg SV forward Bobby Wood was on Sunday sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Cologne that left the side struggling at the bottom of the Bundesliga. Hamburg paid an immediate price for the American’s dismissal, with Anthony Modeste grabbing the first of his three goals three minutes later. Unbeaten TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defeated high-flying Hertha BSC 1-0 to go third and match their club record of five straight league wins.

SERIE A

Skorupski thwarts Roma

AS Roma were on Sunday thwarted repeatedly by Empoli goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, as they were held 0-0 and failed to keep pace with Serie A leaders Juventus. AC Milan are emerging as serious challengers for the title and a fourth successive home win saw them leapfrog SSC Napoli into third place. Inter coach Frank de Boer’s position remains perilous as his side fell to a fourth defeat in five league matches. Fabio Quagliarella scored the only goal of an entertaining match on the stroke of halftime. SS Lazio are just a point behind Milan after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over US Sassuolo. Earlier, Atalanta BC comfortably beat Genoa 3-0 with a first-half double from Jasmin Kurtic and a late goal from Papu Gomez.