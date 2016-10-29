SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Matsuyama piles up birdies

Hideki Matsuyama yesterday made nine birdies in suddenly chilly conditions for a seven-under 65 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Neither the rain nor the bone-chilling cold seem to matter to the Japanese star. He has 19 birdies over two rounds, even though Matsuyama remains dissatisfied with how he is hitting the ball. He was at 13-under 131. Defending champion Russell Knox had a 68, while Bill Haas had a 67 and were at 10-under 134. Rory McIlroy did his best to get back in the game, slowed only by an errant tee shot on the 16th that led to his lone bogey in a round of 66. He was six shots behind. Rickie Fowler (73) slipped to seven shots back.

BASEBALL

Cubs fuel World Series fever

Chicago Cubs fans hoping to see their team end a World Series title drought stretching back more than a century are paying a hefty price for the opportunity. After splitting the first two games of MLB’s Fall Classic with the Indians in Cleveland, the Cubs head home for games 3, 4 and 5, with ticket prices at venerable Wrigley Field skyrocketing. Prices posted on ticket reselling site StubHub for Game 3 — the first World Series game at Wrigley Field in 71 years — showed a pair of standing room only tickets being offered at US$2,250 apiece, while a pair of tickets to box seats near a dugout were offered at US$30,000 each on Thursday afternoon. ESPN, citing “insiders” with access to StubHub buyer and seller data, said the median price of a ticket sold via the site for game three was US$3,000.

GOLF

Yang eagles par-four 11th

Amy Yang yesterday holed a pitching wedge for eagle on the par-four 11th hole and stretched her lead to three strokes in the hot, humid and stormy Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia. The 27-year-old South Korean player shot a two-under 69 to reach 10-under 132 at TPC Kuala Lumpur. Her 125-yard shot on 11 hit on the front of the green, hopped and rolled in. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung, Anna Nordqvist and Mi Jung-hur were tied for second after the round that was delayed 1 hour, 43 minutes because of lightning, with the last group in the 16th fairway. A day after opening with a 63 to miss her own course record by a stroke, Yang parred the first 10 holes before the eagle. Kung fired a six-under-par 65, while her fellow Taiwanese competitor Yani Tseng carded a three-over-par 74.

NFL

Sharper gets more jail time

Former NFL player Darren Sharper was sentenced to up to eight years in prison by a Las Vegas judge on Thursday on a charge of attempted sexual assault, though his lawyer said the sentence would run concurrently with his existing prison stint. Sharper, who retired from the NFL in 2011 after helping lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl championship, did not appear in court as he is in prison after pleading guilty in a federal Louisiana court to drugging three women and having sex with them while they were incapacitated. Sharper was sentenced to between 36 months and 96 months, Clark County Courts spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said. Sharper’s attorney, David Chesnoff, said the sentence would run concurrently with his existing 18-year prison sentence on the federal charges.