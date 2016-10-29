Mariota helps the Titans trounce past the Jaguars 36-22

Reuters

Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Mularkey does not believe in cushions after seeing too many of them disappear during his NFL career, but his side built an impressive one in a 36-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

The Titans (4-4) scored on their last five possessions of the first half to take a 27-0 lead into the break.

“When we came out at the half, it was the full game plan. Nothing was going to change because I’ve been around long enough to know: Don’t get comfortable,” Mularkey said.

Marcus Mariota, who completed 18 of 22 passes with two touchdowns, looked comfortable, passing for 270 yards, and DeMarco Murray rushed for 123 yards.

“I think today was probably the first time all three phases played a complete game, and you know what, that’s all you can really ask for,” Mariota said.

Tennessee moved a half-game behind the Houston Texans (4-3) in the AFC South.

The loss puts more pressure on Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, who fell to 14-41 in his fourth season. The Jaguars (2-5) began the season with high expectations due to an improved roster.

Bradley downplayed the scrutiny on his job status.

“No, I worry about this team and why did we perform like that in the first half and figuring out, ‘OK, how can we get it right?’” Bradley said. “There’s always solutions.”

It was a rare home win for Mariota, who improved to 3-8 at Nissan Stadium.

Murray rushed for one touchdown on 21 carries.

Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles completed 33 of 54 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.