Espanyol stage late comeback to draw with Eibar

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Troubled RCD Espanyol yesterday produced a stirring second-half comeback to draw 3-3 at home to Sociedad Deportiva Eibar and ease the pressure on coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

The Catalan club are yet to win a home game this season and got off to a miserable start when Sergi Enrich tapped in from close range in the 23rd minute.

Their problems worsened when Diego Reyes sent a cross into his own goal in the 27th and Kike Garcia added a third before the break as Espanyol’s back line continued to wilt, forcing Flores into a double substitution at halftime.

Hernan Perez, one of the players brought on at the half, began the comeback with a powerful strike from outside the area in the 64th and Pablo Piatti pulled another goal back.

Espanyol’s hard work at getting back into the game risked being undone when striker Felipe Caicedo was sent off for a double booking, but Leo Baptistao grabbed secure a point with a thumping low finish from outside the box in stoppage time.

Espanyol are provisionally 16th in the La Liga standings on eight points.

Eibar are eighth with 12.

Champions Barcelona were later yesterday to visit Valencia, while leaders Atletico Madrid travel to Sevilla and Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao today.