Chan sisters advance at rain-hit Hong Kong Open

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Sisters Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan advanced to the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open yesterday, while fellow Taiwanese Lee Ya-hsuan and Kotomi Takahata were 3-3 against British duo Naomi Broady and Heather Watson when their first-round clash was suspended due to rain.

The Chan sisters survived a second-set fightback by fellow Taiwanese Chan Chin-wei and Zhu Lin of China to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 10-2 victory in 69 minutes.

The top seeds saved two of five break points and converted four of seven, winning 61 of the 109 points contested to advance to a quarter-final against New Zealand’s Marina Erakovic and Zhang Ling of Hong Kong.

Lee and Takahata were due to complete their match late last night weather permitting.

In the only singles match to finish before the weather delay, seventh seed Jelena Jankovic completed a 6-4, 6-3 victory over fellow Serb Aleksandra Krunic in 1 hour, 26 minutes.

TIANJIN OPEN

AFP, BEIJING

Top seeds Agnieszka Radwanska and Svetlana Kuznetsova made short work of their opponents at the Tianjin Open yesterday.

Top seed Radwanska took just an hour to beat Tatjana Maria, ranked No. 105, in the first round, while Kuznetsova advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Donna Vekic.