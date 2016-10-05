Vikings defeat Giants to extend streak

Reuters, The Sports Xchange

The only place the Minnesota Vikings look perfect is in the win-loss column, but for new quarterback Sam Bradford, that is enough for now.

Bradford on Monday threw for a touchdown and played turnover-free football as the Vikings beat the New York Giants 24-10 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The win moves Minnesota to 4-0, where they join the Eagles and Broncos as the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten teams.

Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata, the running back committee carrying the load for Minnesota with Adrian Peterson out for the long term, each had a rushing touchdown as the Vikings never trailed for the first time this season.

McKinnon led all rushers with 85 yards on 18 carries, while Bradford was 26-of-36 for 262 yards in the air.

“It doesn’t matter who’s playing, we expect them to perform,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of his makeshift lineup, having lost Peterson and Teddy Bridgewater before Week 3.

“I say it all the time, because it’s true about this football team, it’s so important to have the right kind of guys in here — guys that when we get down to it, they fight,” he added.

The Giants (2-2) protected quarterback Eli Manning throughout, not allowing a Vikings sack, but were generally held in check otherwise and lost their second consecutive game.

Manning was 25-of-45 for 261 yards and directed one touchdown drive, but was intercepted once and now has thrown five touchdowns and 15 interceptions in eight career starts versus Minnesota.

“I was trying to get the ball out quickly,” Manning said. “They were playing a lot of two-highs and they weren’t bringing as much pressure as they had been.”

“We saw things well and tried to pick it up, tried moving the pocket a little bit. The offensive line did a nice job of picking it up. They were dropping seven, eight guys into coverage sometimes also, which should give you time to throw the ball, it just takes a little longer to find the open man,” he added.

Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who has had a rough season, missed a 46-yard attempt on the opening drive of the second half, but redeemed himself later in the third quarter with a 44-yarder that gave Minnesota a 17-3 lead.

They took that advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Giants’ first play of the fourth was a 67-yard catch-and-run by Paul Perkins down to the Vikings 4-yard line.

Orleans Darkwa scored from a yard out three plays later, cutting the Minnesota lead to 17-10.

However, the Vikings answered with a 76-yard drive of their own, capped off when McKinnon scampered into the end zone from four yards out, re-establishing a two-touchdown lead.

The Giants turned the ball over on downs with 1 minute, 51 seconds to play and Minnesota were able to run out the clock.