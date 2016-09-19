Kansas City Royals remove Taiwan’s Wang from roster

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

The Kansas City Royals have designated Taiwanese pitcher Wang Chien-ming for assignment, the team announced in a press release on Saturday.

The move clears the 40-man roster space for Jason Vargas, who was activated from the 60-day disabled list to make his first start of the season on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals beat the White Sox 3-2.

Designated for assignment (DFA) is a contractual term used in MLB. A player who is designated for assignment is immediately removed from the team’s 40-man roster. The team then has up to 10 days to either trade, release, non-tender, or outright the player to the minors, or return the designated player to its MLB reserve list and option the player to the minors.

The 36-year-old Wang had been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 31 with right biceps tendinitis before the Royals reinstated him and then made the DFA move.

Wang appeared in 38 games this season, compiling a 6-0 record and a 4.22 ERA. He worked 53-1/3 innings out of the bullpen with 30 strikeouts and 18 walks.