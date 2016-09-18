SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Teen makes semis

French teen Oceane Dodin advanced to her first WTA semi-final on Friday by defeating Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-4 in Quebec City. The 19-year-old from Lille, who is ranked 132nd in the world, took only 76 minutes to win her quarter-final and faces 125th-ranked Julia Boserup today. Boserup eliminated Catherine Bellis 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 in an all-Californian quarter-final. US qualifier Lauren Davis, the highest-ranked player remaining in the field at 104th, ousted Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). Davis will next play Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova, who held on to beat Jessica Pegula of the US 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

CRICKET

Southee out of Tests

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been ruled out of the three-match Test series in India with an ankle injury and will be replaced by paceman Matt Henry. Southee felt pain in his front foot while bowling in training and a scan had shown a ligament strain in his left ankle, New Zealand’s cricket board said. The 27-year-old, New Zealand’s most experienced Test bowler with 52 matches and 177 wickets, will return home for rest and rehab, but was expected to be available for the one-day internationals starting in the middle of next month. “Tim has been working hard in preparation for this tour, so he’s understandably very disappointed to be ruled out of all three Tests,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said. “The focus now is for Tim to give his ankle seven to 10 days rest, before slowly building his bowling loads back up ahead of the ODI series. We’ve got a replacement who is ready to go in Matt Henry and he’ll join the team before the start of the first Test.” The 24-year-old Henry has played just three more Tests since his debut against England at Lord’s last year, his last match against Australia in Christchurch in February. The series opener starts in Kanpur on Thursday next week before further matches in Kolkata and Indore. New Zealand are bidding to win their first Test series in India.

GOLF

Chun In-gee leads in France

South Korea’s Chun In-gee grabbed a two-shot lead at the Evian Championship by carding a five-under 66 in the second round on Friday. Chun, who earned LPGA Tour membership by winning the US Women’s Open last year, moved to a total of 13-under 129 after scoring six birdies and one bogey on a rainy day in Haute Savoie, France. Compatriot Park Sung-hyun, who shared the lead with Chun after Thursday’s play, was tied for second with China’s Feng Shanshan. Park lost ground by hitting three bogeys in a disappointing round of 68. “There is no benefit for just long hitters,” Feng said. “The rough is really long.” World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand returned a 68, but she was nine shots off the pace. One Taiwanese was in the top 10. Candie Kung had a share of ninth on 136 overall after a second-round 67. Yani Tseng was two shots back in a share of 13th. Min Lee missed the cut after a second round of 76.

GOLF

Paisley one stroke in front

Chris Paisley took a one-stroke lead in the second round of the Italian Open on Friday before thunderstorms ended play early. Seeking his first European Tour win, Paisley was at 10-under through 13 holes, putting him one shot ahead of Masters champion and fellow Englishman Danny Willett. Clubhouse leader Richard Green, Chris Hanson and Alexander Levy were at 8-under.