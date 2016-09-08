2018 FIFA WOrld Cup qualifiers: Supersub Tim Cahill scores as Socceroos edge the UAE

AFP, ABU DHABI

Tim Cahill came off the bench to score with only his second touch as Australia edged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who replaced Tomi Juric in the 71st minute at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, took only four minutes to ensure Australia’s second win in five days in Group B of Asian qualifying.

The goal came when a fine buildup saw Brad Smith freed on the left flank and the AFC Bournemouth winger whipped an excellent ball into the penalty area for Cahill to convert.

The result followed a 2-0 home triumph over Iraq on Thursday last week and it gives Ange Postecoglou’s Socceroos a solid foundation to stay on course for yet another appearance in the finals.

They are level with Saudi Arabia at the top of the group with a maximum six points.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia won 2-1 against Iraq with two late penalties from Nawaf al-Abed giving them the points.

Japan bounced back from an opening home defeat to the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 defeat of Thailand in Bangkok, as Genki Haraguchi’s first-half opener was followed by a Takuma Asano effort.

In Group A, China’s hopes brightened when they held heavyweights Iran to a 0-0 draw as group rivals South Korea slipped up in an embarrassing stalemate against war-ravaged Syria.

Uzbekistan are top of the group with six points after a 1-0 win in Qatar as Egor Krimets netted the only goal of the game.