Dodgers edge Cubs 3-2 to expand lead

AP, LOS ANGELES

Corey Seager hit his 23rd home run to set a season record for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstops, helping his team to a 3-2 win against the Chicago Cubs in Saturday’s clash of National League division leaders.

The Dodgers stretched their lead over San Francisco in the NL West to two games, while the Cubs’ imperious lead atop the NL Central remained at a seemingly impregnable 14 games.

In the American League’s meeting of divisional leaders, Texas established a big early lead and shut out Cleveland.

Among other key AL games, Boston beat Kansas City to stay within one game of East leaders Toronto, while Baltimore dropped three games off the pace after a heavy loss at the New York Yankees, who remain on the fringe of playoff contention.

Dodgers starter Julio Urias steered the hosts to victory by allowing only one run over six innings. It was a stark contrast to his previous outing against the Cubs, when he gave up six runs in five innings, including three homers. This time he struck out eight and improved to 4-0 since the All-Star break.

The Cubs’ four-game winning streak ended, with starter Jason Hammel hooked after just 2-1/3 innings, having given up three runs.

Texas’ Mitch Moreland hit a grand slam to cap an unusual five-run first inning that set up a 7-0 win against Cleveland.

In the first, Ian Desmond and Carlos Beltran singled with one out and both moved up a base on a pitching balk. The next hit was toward third, where Desmond dived back to base and avoided the tag, loading the bases. Rougned Odor then got on base courtesy of an error, bringing in one run, and Moreland followed with his second career slam.

Rangers starter A.J. Griffin pitched six scoreless innings to win for the first time in more than three weeks. It was the first time in 12 starts that he did not give up a homer.

Boston beat Kansas City 8-3 in a game where much of the interest centered on Dustin Pedroia’s quest for the major league record on consecutive hits.

Pedroia had hits in his first four at-bats to make it 11 straight. Attempting to equal the majors record of 12, he hit into a double play in the eighth inning.

Johnny Kling of the Cubs set the record of 12 in 1902, Pinky Higgins of the Red Sox matched it in 1938 and Detroit’s Walt Dropo accomplished the feat in 1952.

Boston put a two-game break on Baltimore after the Orioles lost 13-5 at the Yankees.

New York rookie catcher Gary Sanchez homered for the third straight game. He has reached 11 homers in 23 games, the fastest of anyone in majors history.

The Yankees have won four straight games to move within 2-1/2 games of the second AL wild-card berth.

Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon hit two home runs, including the go-ahead shot in the 11th inning, to power the Rockies past Washington 9-4.

Blackmon connected in the third, then hit a two-run drive off Yusmeiro Petit in the 11th. He has five multihomer games this season.

Washington star Bryce Harper was ejected in the 10th after getting called out on strikes, yelling at the umpire and throwing his helmet to the ground.

Chicago’s Jose Quintana pitched 7-2/3 solid innings to guide the White Sox past Seattle 9-3.

Quintana allowed one run and struck out eight.

Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 23 with a solo homer in the first inning.

Avisail Garcia, Alex Avila and Tyler Saladino also hit homers for Chicago.