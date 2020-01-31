Late superstar Whitney Houston and five other artists or bands were named as this year’s inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Jan. 15. The 2020 class of inductees were chosen from 16 nominees through a vote, as over 1,000 artists, rock historians and music industry members cast ballots to pick the winners.

The five other inductees were Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., known as Biggie, and T. Rex, representing a wide range of musical genres from pop to electronica and rap. Among the inductees, Biggie was inducted in his first year of eligibility — artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

According to AFP, the induction of Houston and Biggie also highlighted the institution’s broadening of diversity. The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2 in Cleveland, and the event will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「搖滾名人堂」一月十五日正式公布今年入選者，由已故流行天后惠妮休斯頓與另外五組藝人或樂團獲此殊榮。而從十六位提名者當中脫穎而出的二○二○年新成員，是由一千多名音樂人、搖滾歷史學家和音樂從業人員共同票選決定。

其他五位入選者包括︰流行尖端、杜比兄弟、九吋釘、聲名狼藉先生（Biggie）、T. Rex。他們代表的音樂類型相當寬廣，橫跨流行樂、電子樂、甚至饒舌樂。其中饒舌歌手Biggie，首年具備獲選資格即順利入選——藝人要在首張商業錄音發行滿二十五年之後，才有資格獲選。

據法新社報導，惠妮和Biggie均成功入選，顯示該機構正在擴展其多元性。名人堂的第三十五屆入選儀式，將於五月二日在克里夫蘭舉行，該典禮還將透過HBO頻道首次現場直播。

(台北時報張聖恩)