EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Last month my brother showed me a design on his arm, a row of Instagram emojis. I thought they were transfers; it turns out it was an actual tattoo.

B: What’s up with that? Didn’t you show me a picture of an evil-looking skull tattoo he had done?

A: So I thought he was messing with me. Who’d have a skull on their left arm and Instagram emojis on their right?

A: 上個月我弟給我看他手臂上的圖案，是Instagram上常看到的表情符號。我以為他在玩紋身貼紙，沒想到是真的去刺青。

B: 這不合邏輯啊，你上次有給我看過他之前刺青的照片，是一顆很兇惡的骷髏頭。

A: 所以我以為他在騙我，誰會在左手臂刺骷髏頭，右手臂刺Instagram的表情符號啊？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: