When touring Green Island, aside from the usual must-see scenic spots, the island’s beautiful sunset is the exclusive scenic choice of the seasoned traveller. There are two main places to enjoy the sunset on Green Island. The first is at Green Island Lighthouse situated on the west coast of the island. Visitors can watch from a close distance on the beach as the sun slowly sets beside the lighthouse.

The second location is on the island’s east coast, opposite the lighthouse, at Ox-Head Hill. To get there, one must first walk along a path to a commanding point at the top of the hill. From here, it is possible to see the setting sun in all its glory as it disappears into the ocean’s horizon, with a wholly unobstructed view of the twilight sky.

Whether you view the sunset from Green Island Lighthouse or at Ox-Head Hill, anyone who sees it with their own eyes cannot fail to be moved by the beautiful sight of Nature in all its splendor. Furthermore, since the entrance to the trail that leads to Ox-Head Hill is not clearly signposted, many visitors pass it by, which means that it has become a kind of secret viewing spot.

Those who wish to view the sunset at Ox-Head Hill should slow down after driving past the Guanyin Cave; if you look carefully over your right shoulder, you will find the entrance to the path, surrounded by wooden fencing. The best time to view the sunset during summertime is late afternoon around 5pm. Don’t forget to arrive early and wait to be sure you don’t miss that special moment when the sun melts into the island’s coastline.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

來到綠島遊玩，除了造訪一般遊客的必遊景點，綠島的「落日之美」才是行家的口袋限定景色。綠島觀賞落日的地點有兩處，一是位於西岸的「綠島燈塔」，遊客可以在沙灘上，近距離的看到太陽慢慢從燈塔旁落下。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. must-see scenic spot n. phr. 必遊景點 (bi4 you2 jing2 dian3) 2. lighthouse n. 燈塔 (deng1 ta3) 3. commanding point n. phr. 制高點 (zhi4 gao1 dian3) 4. coastline n. 海岸線 (hai3 an4 xian4）



另一處則是位於東岸，與燈塔相對的「牛頭山」，必須先沿著步道走到制高點，夕陽西下時，從制高點就能看到一整顆太陽，在毫無遮蔽的天空中，緩緩下降，直至消失於海平面上。

無論是綠島燈塔，還是牛頭山的落日景觀，相信都會讓親眼目睹的人，深受大自然美景所感動。此外，由於牛頭山入口處沒有明顯的路標指示，遊客走訪時容易錯過，也讓這裡成了秘境般的觀景處。

想到牛頭山看落日的人，行經觀音洞後，建議放慢車速，往右手邊仔細瞧，就可以找到由木柵欄圍住的入口，夏季賞落日的最佳時間是傍晚五點左右，記得提前抵達觀景點等待，迎接落日相融海岸線的那刻！

(自由時報記者李佩)