A: Why did you want to shoot this jogger?

B: Actually, I was trying to take a picture of the shrine behind him, but he suddenly ran past the very moment I pressed the shutter.

A: That was a bit of a coincidence.

B: Right? When he found out he even stopped to apologize.

A: 你為什麼要照這個慢跑的人?

B: 其實我要照的是他背後的神社,但他在我要按下快門的那瞬間突然跑過去。

A: 還真是巧啊。

B: 對啊,他發現後還停下來跟我道歉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: