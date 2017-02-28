Following a restoration project lasting more than one year, on Thursday last week the scaffolding finally came down on the nearly 100-year-old Sanjia train station, revealing its new look to visitors. Washed granolithic finish columns and wooden eaves showcase the fusion of Western and Japanese architecture that forms the building’s style. Sanjia station, which is full of the quirks and details of a small railway station, is expected to become a popular new tourist destination in New Taipei City’s Shulin District.

The station, now a New Taipei City-designated historic site, was originally constructed in 1903. Its primary function was for the transport of coal from the Sanjia mountain area. Starting in 1928, the line was used to transport ferroconcrete and wood for use in the construction of buildings. Over the years, the station’s superstructure gradually fell into disrepair and became riddled with termites. After a new station building was opened in 2011, the old building was boarded up and shrouded in tarpaulin.

In 2015, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) set aside NT$21 million to carry out a restoration of the old station. Sanjia is now the only surviving Japanese colonial-era train station, preserved in its original form, on Taiwan’s west coast mainline between Cidu station in the south and Taoyuan in the north. As such, Sanjia holds a special place in the history of Taiwan’s railways.

The TRA says the station’s roof was reconstructed using Chinese cedar, and windows and doors were matched to the originals by using Taiwanese cedar. After replastering the walls, straw was rubbed onto the outer surface to produce a special textured effect, restoring the building to its original form, just as it was when it was first built in 1928.(LIiberty Times, translated By Edward Jones)

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. restoration project n. phr. 修復工程 (xiu1 fu4 gong1 cheng2) 2. preserve v. 保存 (bao3 cun2) 3. fall into disrepair v. phr 變得殘破失修 (bian4 de5 can2 po4 shi1 xiu1) 4. reconstruct v. 重建 (chong2 jian4)



近百年歷史的山佳火車站歷時一年多的修復工程，上週四終於拆除圍籬，以嶄新的姿態呈現在旅客面前，洗石子廊柱與木造屋簷，呈現日式與西洋混和的建築風格，極富小站風情，預料將成為樹林觀光新亮點。

現為新北市市定古蹟的山佳火車站，原興建於一九０三年，主要功能是運輸山佳地區的煤礦。一九二八年以鋼筋混凝土與木構造重建，歷經歲月的洗禮，站體逐漸變得殘破失修、長滿白蟻，二０一一年新站房啟用後，舊站便以帆布、圍籬封存。

二０一五年底，台鐵局斥資兩千一百萬元展開修復工程，成為西部幹線七堵以南、桃園以北之間唯一保存日治時期原貌的的車站，在台灣鐵路建築史中具有特殊意義。

台鐵指出，車站屋頂以杉木重建，門窗以台灣檜木仿舊，牆面重新粉刷後，以稻稈拓模，製造具粗粒感的特色外壁，致力恢復其一九二八年的日治原貌。(自由時報記者張安蕎)