A: Today the receipt lottery numbers come out. Have you checked your receipts?

B: Yes, I did. I won NT$1,000.

A: Wow. You’re luck’s in. Which receipt was that?

B: I got this shopping for groceries last month, and I actually spent NT$1,000.

A: 今天統一發票開獎。你對獎了嗎?

B: 有啊,我中了一千塊。

A: 你運氣真好!那是買什麼的發票?

B: 那是我上個月去超市買菜的發票,而且花費剛好也是一千塊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: