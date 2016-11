A: I heard they have come up with a new material. It’s incredibly durable, but also flexible.

B: What kind of applications do you think they are going to use it for?

A: Almost certainly military, but also, I would expect, for space exploration.

B: So we won’t be seeing it on the next iPhone.

A: 我聽說現在有一種新材質,非常耐用又有彈性。

B: 你覺得他們會怎麼運用這種材質?

A: 八成是軍事用途,但也有可能會應用在太空探索。

B: 不會用在下一代的iPhone嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: