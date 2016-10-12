To turn a maze into a checkerboard, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has developed an indoor guidance system for Taipei Railway Station. It does not require an Internet connection. Taipei Railway Station has so many exits that inside it’s all a bit of a maze. Not only is it a challenge to transfer from one mode of transport to another, it is often a total nightmare trying to find the person you’re supposed to meet. Enter the new app, “TRA EZ GO.”

TRA EZ GO is an indoor guidance system, which allows users to use a smartphone app together with the positioning markers on the floor to locate the station’s ten most difficult-to-find exits, as well as the entrances to the MRT system, Taiwan High Speed Rail and Taipei City Mall. You just need to point your smartphone at the positioning markers on the floor. There is not even any need to for a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.

Positioning can be done in as little as 0.3 seconds and an arrow will appear to give directions. People can make appointments with friends to meet at a certain position and find them easily. They can now say goodbye to trying to find someone in a maze in Taipei Railway Station.

In the past, if members of the public wanted to tell others where they could find them, they could only use the shops or station entrances to describe their locations, which made searching a difficult task. Now they only need to scan the positioning markers or tell people their coordinates, and people can find them with ease. There is no need to waste time telling people exactly where you are.

把迷宮變為棋盤，台鐵研發出不用上網的台北車站室內導航系統。台鐵台北車站出口多，內部宛如迷宮，不僅轉乘不易，朋友相約碰面更難。台鐵設計出「台鐵EZGO」室內導航系統，利用手機APP及地板定位辨識貼紙，就能定位台鐵最易迷路的十個出口及北捷、高鐵、台北地下街各門戶。只要把手機對準地板上的辨識定位圖案，不用藍芽、免上網，最快0.3秒便可完成定位，並以箭頭導航。朋友間可相約在某定位點迅速會合，不會「相找兩茫茫」。

讀後練習 1. To help you get around and find your loved ones in Taipei Railway Station, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has developed a smartphone app. How do use the it? 為了幫助旅客在台北車站裡面找路跟找人，台鐵研發了一套智慧型手機的應用程式。如何使用這套應用程式？ 2. Do you need an Internet connection to be able to use it? 使用時，是否需要網路連線? 3. Where can this app be used? 這套應用程式可以用在哪些地點?



以往民眾相約互報自己位置，只能以店鋪或車站出入口形容自己所在位置，但卻很難找；現在只要掃描貼紙確認座標，或是與人相約在某座標，就可以輕鬆抵達，不用花太多時間描述、溝通。

