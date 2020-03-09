Taiwan reported no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that DNA sequencing on the woman who is the nation’s 39th case indicated that she had contracted the virus during a trip to Egypt.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, encouraged Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary travel abroad, saying that the global COVID-19 situation is still concerning, as confirmed cases have been reported in 94 nations, including a total of 7,751 people in Asia, excluding China; 9,365 in Europe and 6,127 in the Middle East.
“The center will continue to pay close attention to the situations in these affected countries and issue travel notices accordingly,” he told a news conference.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying / AP
“Taiwan is now in 30th place in the number of confirmed cases in each nation, meaning there are 29 countries that have reported more cases than us,” Chen said. “Being in Taiwan is relatively safe, so people should avoid visiting places with a greater risk of infection.”
The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population and the WHO’s regional office on Friday reported a Taiwanese-American woman who took a Nile River cruise as the “index case” of a dozen people on the ship who later tested positive for COVID-19, creating confusion in international media, with some reports calling the woman the “source of infection.”
The woman, who is in her 60s and is Taiwan’s 39th case, developed a sore throat and cough when she visited Dubai and Egypt between Jan. 29 and Feb. 20. She returned home on Feb. 21, and tested positive on Feb. 29.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiang, Taipei Times
The center on Saturday said a local tour guide was the first from the cruise to develop symptoms, and that DNA sequencing of samples of the virus collected from the woman proved that she had contracted COVID-19 in Egypt.
Yeh Shiou-hwei (葉秀慧), a professor at National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine, said conducting a phylogenetic analysis of the DNA sequence is similar to conducting a “paternity test” on the virus, and the result showed that the virus that the woman contracted was different from the four main DNA sequences found among the other confirmed cases in Taiwan.
The sequence was very close to a clade (line of evolutionary descent) found in Europe, mainly in Italy, but also in cases reported in the UK, Luxembourg and Finland, Yeh said.
Three DNA sequences in the same clade have also been found in Brazil, Mexico and Nigeria, but the people had traveled to Italy, she added.
“The analysis clearly shows that the woman did not contract the virus in Taiwan, but in Egypt and brought it back to Taiwan,” Yeh said. “Science can tell us that the source of infection was not the Taiwanese woman.”
Meanwhile, Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the center’s advisory specialist panel, said three more of the 45 confirmed cases in Taiwan were discharged from hospitals yesterday, bringing the number of recovered patients to 15.
The three were the nation’s 18th, 26th and 29th cases, who were all asymptomatic cases and part of three family clusters of infection, Chang said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday promoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity to streamline communication and better contain the spread of COVID-19, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as head of the center. Chen at the weekly Cabinet meeting suggested that Su promote the CECC to a “level 1” entity, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said, adding that Su accepted the suggestion and reappointed Chen as head of center. With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, “the best defense for Taiwan is a good
CAUTION: A woman tested positive in her third examination, though with a low viral load, the center said as it raised its alert level for Iran due to a high number of deaths The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan and raised its travel advisory for Iran to a level 3 “warning,” urging people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of infection there. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the nation’s 40th confirmed case is a woman in her 70s who lives in northern Taiwan and was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, when the ship was under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. She
TRACKING DOWN: Four of the new cases are hospital personnel who had come into contact with a previous case, while the other is a woman who had traveled abroad Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including four linked to the 34th case who are believed to have been infected in a hospital, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 39, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Cases 35 through 38 are a janitor and three nurses working at the hospital where the 34th case was hospitalized. The 34th case is a woman living in northern Taiwan who had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to being confirmed as having COVID-19, the center said. The CECC believes the woman transmitted the virus to the janitor, who was
RATIONING: From Thursday, people can buy three adult masks and five children’s masks every seven days, as domestic production ramps up to meet demand The Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 and announced that people would be allowed to buy more masks per week at pharmacies from Thursday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the latest confirmed case — the nation’s 41st — is a woman in her 20s, who is the daughter of the 34th case announced on Friday. “The woman visited her mother many times and took care of her while she was hospitalized,” he said. “Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, but her second test was positive.” The 34th case