Virus Outbreak: Guidelines issued for large events

NEW INFECTIONS: The CECC said that a woman who had been in contact with an earlier case and a man who traveled overseas were Taiwan’s 43rd and 44th cases

By Dennis Xie and Jake Chung / Staff writers, with CNA





The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday published guidelines for hosting large events amid the rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide, while the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan rose to 44.

The agency said that there have been warning signs of community infections in Taiwan; cluster cases involving families and hospitals; and local infections now outnumber imported cases, with the sources of infection in several cases remaining unknown.

The guidelines define large events as those attended by at least 1,000 people, including graduation ceremonies, festivals, sports events and religious, political, cultural, academic and non-governmental organizations’ events.

People take part in an annual Tomb Sweeping Festival event at Yehmei Wukung Temple in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District in an undated photograph. This year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Hsu Chen-hsun, Taipei Times

The guidelines include six risk indicators for assessment: whether the organizer can secure the travel histories of participants; ventilation at the venue; whether at least 1m of separation can be maintained between participants; whether there are fixed seats; the duration of the event; and if hand disinfection is available and masks should be worn.

Organizers can consult local health bureaus or other authorities for an assessment, the guidelines say.

If an assessment finds an event to be high risk, organizers should postpone or cancel it, or host it in another form, they say.

People carry lanterns in a procession at an annual festival to celebrate the birth of the goddess Matsu at Taitung County’s Tianhou Temple in an undated photograph. This year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo courtesy of Chou Hao-cheng via CNA

However, organizers must follow directives from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) should Taiwan enter the community infection phase, they add.

People with chronic pulmonary diseases, cardiovascular diseases, blood disorders, immunodeficiency diseases, or health issues related to the kidneys, liver and nervous or metabolic system, as well as pregnant women, should avoid large events, the guidelines say.

All events must include disease-prevention measures, including disinfection of the venue and equipment; ensure sufficient hand-washing facilities and ventilation; and avoid grouping too many people in one room, they say.

People wear masks while attending a 30th anniversary concert by Hoklo pop singer Chan Ya-wen at the Taipei Arena on Feb. 1. Photo: CNA

The guidelines gave no recommendation that masks be worn for attendees, although staff who frequently come into contact with others or must stay in crowded indoor spaces should wear them at all times, the guidelines say.

If a suspected COVID-19 infection is detected, the organizers must report it to health authorities immediately and cooperate with follow-up investigations and measures, they say.

The CDC also issued a guide for business operations during the virus crisis, which calls for corporations to encourage employees to take leave should they have a fever or shortness of breath.

People in the Yuehmei Community in Taoyuan’s Dasi District wear masks while participating in a drumming lesson yesterday. Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times

Employees who develop a fever at work should be isolated while transport home is arranged, it says.

Late yesterday, the CECC said that Taiwan had two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 43rd case is a woman in her 50s who lives in northern Taiwan, who had been in contact with the 39th case and has not traveled abroad recently, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference in Taipei.

The 44th case is a man in his 30s in northern Taiwan who visited the Philippines from Friday last week to Tuesday and experienced stomach bloating and diarrhea on Monday, said Chen, who heads the center.

Both have been hospitalized in quarantine wards, the center said.

Soap or medical-grade isopropyl alcohol should be provided for employees, while work areas, door handles and elevator buttons should be periodically disinfected, the guide says.

Companies should exhort employees to maintain personal and workplace hygiene, and keep a log of employee health and body temperatures, it says.

Firms should also allow employees to work from home or decrease the number of people working at the same time, the guide says.

Employees should maintain an appropriate distance from each other and all travel plans to other nations, especially China, should be canceled, it says.