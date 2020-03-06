The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday published guidelines for hosting large events amid the rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide, while the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan rose to 44.
The agency said that there have been warning signs of community infections in Taiwan; cluster cases involving families and hospitals; and local infections now outnumber imported cases, with the sources of infection in several cases remaining unknown.
The guidelines define large events as those attended by at least 1,000 people, including graduation ceremonies, festivals, sports events and religious, political, cultural, academic and non-governmental organizations’ events.
Photo: Hsu Chen-hsun, Taipei Times
The guidelines include six risk indicators for assessment: whether the organizer can secure the travel histories of participants; ventilation at the venue; whether at least 1m of separation can be maintained between participants; whether there are fixed seats; the duration of the event; and if hand disinfection is available and masks should be worn.
Organizers can consult local health bureaus or other authorities for an assessment, the guidelines say.
If an assessment finds an event to be high risk, organizers should postpone or cancel it, or host it in another form, they say.
Photo courtesy of Chou Hao-cheng via CNA
However, organizers must follow directives from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) should Taiwan enter the community infection phase, they add.
People with chronic pulmonary diseases, cardiovascular diseases, blood disorders, immunodeficiency diseases, or health issues related to the kidneys, liver and nervous or metabolic system, as well as pregnant women, should avoid large events, the guidelines say.
All events must include disease-prevention measures, including disinfection of the venue and equipment; ensure sufficient hand-washing facilities and ventilation; and avoid grouping too many people in one room, they say.
Photo: CNA
The guidelines gave no recommendation that masks be worn for attendees, although staff who frequently come into contact with others or must stay in crowded indoor spaces should wear them at all times, the guidelines say.
If a suspected COVID-19 infection is detected, the organizers must report it to health authorities immediately and cooperate with follow-up investigations and measures, they say.
The CDC also issued a guide for business operations during the virus crisis, which calls for corporations to encourage employees to take leave should they have a fever or shortness of breath.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
Employees who develop a fever at work should be isolated while transport home is arranged, it says.
Late yesterday, the CECC said that Taiwan had two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The 43rd case is a woman in her 50s who lives in northern Taiwan, who had been in contact with the 39th case and has not traveled abroad recently, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference in Taipei.
The 44th case is a man in his 30s in northern Taiwan who visited the Philippines from Friday last week to Tuesday and experienced stomach bloating and diarrhea on Monday, said Chen, who heads the center.
Both have been hospitalized in quarantine wards, the center said.
Soap or medical-grade isopropyl alcohol should be provided for employees, while work areas, door handles and elevator buttons should be periodically disinfected, the guide says.
Companies should exhort employees to maintain personal and workplace hygiene, and keep a log of employee health and body temperatures, it says.
Firms should also allow employees to work from home or decrease the number of people working at the same time, the guide says.
Employees should maintain an appropriate distance from each other and all travel plans to other nations, especially China, should be canceled, it says.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday promoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity to streamline communication and better contain the spread of COVID-19, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as head of the center. Chen at the weekly Cabinet meeting suggested that Su promote the CECC to a “level 1” entity, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said, adding that Su accepted the suggestion and reappointed Chen as head of center. With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, “the best defense for Taiwan is a good
CAUTION: A woman tested positive in her third examination, though with a low viral load, the center said as it raised its alert level for Iran due to a high number of deaths The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan and raised its travel advisory for Iran to a level 3 “warning,” urging people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of infection there. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the nation’s 40th confirmed case is a woman in her 70s who lives in northern Taiwan and was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, when the ship was under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. She
TRACKING DOWN: Four of the new cases are hospital personnel who had come into contact with a previous case, while the other is a woman who had traveled abroad Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including four linked to the 34th case who are believed to have been infected in a hospital, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 39, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Cases 35 through 38 are a janitor and three nurses working at the hospital where the 34th case was hospitalized. The 34th case is a woman living in northern Taiwan who had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to being confirmed as having COVID-19, the center said. The CECC believes the woman transmitted the virus to the janitor, who was
RATIONING: From Thursday, people can buy three adult masks and five children’s masks every seven days, as domestic production ramps up to meet demand The Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 and announced that people would be allowed to buy more masks per week at pharmacies from Thursday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the latest confirmed case — the nation’s 41st — is a woman in her 20s, who is the daughter of the 34th case announced on Friday. “The woman visited her mother many times and took care of her while she was hospitalized,” he said. “Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, but her second test was positive.” The 34th case