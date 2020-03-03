Philippine mall hostage taking ends peacefully

AFP, MANILA

A sacked Filipino security guard who shot one person and took about 30 others hostage at a Metro Manila shopping mall yesterday surrendered to authorities, ending a day-long standoff that terrified shoppers and drew a massive police response.

The guard, Alchie Paray, walked out of the V-Mall, where he was allowed to speak briefly to the press before heavily armed officers tackled and arrested him.

He complained about being mistreated by his employers.

Hostages were also led out of the building, but police did not say whether any of them had been hurt nor the exact number caught up in the violence.

The drama started when the suspect shot a security guard, who was rushed to hospital in stable condition, said Francis Zamora, mayor of San Juan City, which includes the mall.

Zamora told reporters that the hostage-taker was upset after losing his job.

Authorities worked for hours to convince him to surrender, and later in the day held a press conference where company officers apologized for upsetting the suspect.

“I deeply regret my shortcomings,” one supervisor said.

“Because of this, I will resign from my post ... to give way to a solution to our current problem,” the supervisor said.

Police were in contact with the suspect for hours via a walkie talkie. Philippine malls are centers of life that include everything from restaurants and shops, to churches and medical facilities. The building was full when the violence began.

Zamora said authorities believed there were “around 30” people held.

Witness John Paul Buenavista said he saw a wounded person — believed to be a guard at the mall — being put into a wheelchair and whisked away.

“We heard three gunshots. Then we saw people running, saying they saw someone getting shot,” he said.