Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ makes history at Oscars

AP, LOS ANGELES

In a milestone win that instantly expanded the Oscars’ horizons, Bong Joon-ho’s masterfully devious class satire Parasite became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Parasite took Hollywood’s top prize on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

True to its name, Parasite simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the awards season and, ultimately, to history.

Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong’s several wins.

“I am ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, prompting roars from the crowd.

Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: “Now I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”

After the Dolby Theatre had emptied, the Parasite team still remained on the stage, soaking in their win. Backstage, Bong was still gobsmacked.

“It’s really f_-ing crazy,” he told reporters, clutching his awards.

No Korean film had ever won an Oscar before.

Sam Mendes’ World War I film 1917, made to seem one continuous shot, had been the clear favorite heading into the Oscars, having won nearly all the precursor awards, but in the end it went home with three awards for its technical virtuosity: Roger Deakins’ cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

All of the acting winners — Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern — went as expected.

There were milestones beyond Parasite. In winning best adapted screenplay for his Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first indigenous director ever to win an Oscar.

He dedicated the award to “all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, dance and write stories.”

Joker composer Hildur Gudnadottir became only the third woman to win best original score.

Netflix’s American Factory, the first release from former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Production, won best documentary.

Carol Dysinger’s Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) about Afghan girls skateboarding took home the Oscar for best documentary short.