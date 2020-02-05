Virus Outbreak: First airplane brings 247 home from Wuhan; one more virus case confirmed

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The first chartered airplane evacuating 247 Taiwanese from Wuhan, China, returned to Taiwan at about 11:50pm on Monday, with three people quarantined in a hospital after their arrival, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.

Five people were taken to a hospital: one with a fever, two who had mild respiratory symptoms and a child with stomach pain who was accompanied by his mother, Chen said.

The three with symptoms were hospitalized in negative-pressure isolation wards for further examination, while the child was later released from hospital and taken with his mother to a quarantine location for evacuees.

Later last night, Chen said one of the three tested positive for the virus, raising the total number of cases confirmed in Taiwan to 11.

Earlier, he said that 69 evacuees were taken to a quarantine station in central Taiwan, 29 were taken to a location in New Taipei City’s Wulai District (烏來) and 145 to Linkou District (林口).

“All virus-screening procedures were conducted with the highest standards at the airport on Monday night,” he said, adding that other people at the airport were not exposed to the airplane and the passengers.

The procedures were completed at about 3am yesterday, Chen said, adding that he traveled to the quarantine station in central Taiwan to be there for the evacuees’ arrival at about 5am.

Resettlement and disinfection were finished at about 6:20am, he added.

All three quarantine stations have security and healthcare teams to take care of the evacuees, overseeing their living arrangements and health status, over the next 14 days, Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said.

The evacuees are housed in separate rooms, except for a one-year-old staying with a parent, that are on the second floor or above to reduce exposure to the outside environment, he said, adding that they would be taking their meals in their rooms.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, the Mainland Affairs Council asked Beijing to allow Taiwan to evacuate Taiwanese in Wuhan, Department of Legal Affairs head Tsai Ji-ru (蔡志儒) said.

After negotiations, Monday’s humanitarian operation proved successful, but further negotiations would be needed to confirm whether another evacuation is possible, Tsai said.

“There were many innocent and cute children among the evacuees, so I felt a little emotional when thinking about how anxious they might have felt while they were stranded in Wuhan,” Chen said. “We felt like we accomplished something significant.”

Most of the evacuees were cooperative and kept calm during the process, Chen said, thanking all the people who helped make the evacuation possible.

People should not be too concerned about the quarantine stations or the risk of exposure to evacuees, as they are all a proper distance from each other, he added.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday posted on Facebook that the government recognizes China for its efforts in getting Taiwanese back to Taiwan.

The government is grateful to all the departments and personnel on both sides of the Taiwan Strait who helped accomplish the evacuation, Tsai said.