Military police deploy Kestrel missiles

By Aaron Tu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Nearly 400 domestically produced Kestrel missiles have been deployed in Taipei to protect key government infrastructure in the event of attacks by China’s People’s Liberation Army, and more missiles would be purchased next year, the Military Police Command said in its annual budget report submitted to the Legislative Yuan yesterday.

The Kestrel missile launcher is a disposable, shoulder-launched, single-shot system that can fire a high-explosive anti-tank warhead or a high-explosive squash head.

The command deployed the first of them in the capital in October as part of a two-year program first announced last year.

It has so far procured 397 missiles, 238 test missiles and five training simulators from the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the command said.

The military has formed the Quick-Reaction Company at the 202nd Military Police Regional Command and garrisoned additional forces in the city, which would allow it to respond quickly in the event of a threat to the central government, the command said.

The missile systems cost NT$43.03 million (US$1.41 million), it said, adding that next year the command plans to purchase 48 more missiles, 40 test missiles and three training simulators, which would cost of NT$5.97 million.

With the lightweight launchers, which could be deployed in high-rises or transported in vehicles, military police can launch mobile counterattacks in urban combat and retake crucial governmental structures, it said.

The missiles could destroy armored vehicles as well as enemy morale, it said.

Its decision to purchase the missile systems was made after carefully considering the “threat posed by the enemy,” the command said.