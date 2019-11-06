Terry Gou files complaint over rumor

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Bureau, saying that a false rumor was being circulated online about the death of his mother, days after a curse was posted wishing for her death.

The false rumor of his mother’s death was “unbearable” and “extremely vile,” Gou said.

“You can curse me by wishing that I would be killed in a car accident, but no one should curse my mother, because there would be no Terry Gou today without her,” he said, accompanied by two aides.

Gou said that he has been plagued by false rumors ever since he decided to enter the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary earlier this year.

Even after he lost to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and decided not to run for president as an independent, the fake reports about him have persisted, Gou said.

It is regrettable that politics can make people so twisted, he said.

A few days earlier, two of Gou’s aides, Evelyn Tsai (蔡沁瑜) and Amanda Liu (劉宥彤), filed a similar complaint with the bureau about a curse on his mother, who is in her 90s.

The aides said that the curse was being circulated online, wishing death on Gou’s mother.

When the second rumor surfaced on Monday that Gou’s mother had died in a hospital of a heart attack, Gou started receiving condolence messages from friends and relatives, Liu said.